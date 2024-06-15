Watch Now
Family: missing Kentwood woman found during search of park

Karen Sorensen, missing since Tuesday, has been found alive by friends in Kentwood
Posted at 8:18 PM, Jun 14, 2024

KENTWOOD, Mich. — According to a family spokesperson, Karen Sorensen has been found alive during a search, more than three days after she went missing.

David Gill told our crew on the scene she was found in the woods between Northeast Park and Tall Pines neighborhood. She was reportedly disoriented and dehydrated but safe.

Search parties have gathered nightly to look for Karen, who had been missing since Tuesday morning.

Sorensen was last seen in on Cavalcade Drive, headed for Northeast Park.

