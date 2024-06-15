Family: missing Kentwood woman found during search of park

KENTWOOD, Mich. — According to a family spokesperson, Karen Sorensen has been found alive during a search, more than three days after she went missing.

David Gill told our crew on the scene she was found in the woods between Northeast Park and Tall Pines neighborhood. She was reportedly disoriented and dehydrated but safe.

Search parties have gathered nightly to look for Karen, who had been missing since Tuesday morning.

Sorensen was last seen in on Cavalcade Drive, headed for Northeast Park.

