Fake Lions employee attempts to trick mom and son

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A Hudsonville mom wanted her son to have an amazing birthday gift. 9-year-old Easton has been a diehard Lions fan his entire life.

The mom and son duo made a quick trip to the Eastside to see their Lions play one last preseason game against the Steelers.

That's when she learned what her son wanted for his golden birthday.

LISA KRYGER

"We were able to sit in the front row behind the bench. (Amon-Ra) St. Brown waved to my son. My son was wearing his jersey. I think it made my son's whole life, honestly," Lisa Kyrger said.

So, she hopped on TikTok, hoping to get the attention of his favorite player.

The Lions franchise is known for doing a lot for its fans. Kryger was thrilled when someone claiming to be an employee from the franchise reached out to her, promising to make her son's birthday one to remember.

LISA KRYGER

"I had someone reach out to me, which this person looked to have a real profile. They had said that they were talking to the Detroit Lions PR team. They knew someone on there," Kryger said. "They want to get you guys a sweet VIP treatment, they said. Field passes. He would get to meet St. Brown and all these things."

She says when she started asking questions, things didn't add up.

"This person just kept trying to get information about me, like, Oh, where do you work. Where do you live," Kryger explained.

Kryger thought she scored a touchdown to win the game, but it ended up being a trick play on her and her son.

"Towards the end of the conversation, I asked for their full name. something wasn't matching up. I was trying to find this person on like Detroit Lions employee list. I couldn't find them," she said. "I said, 'Hey, is this real? I don't think this seems right.' They blocked me."

FOX 17

This mom wanted something special for her son's 10th birthday to make it memorable.

"He's like, all I want is just my favorite Lions football player to say happy birthday to me," Kryger said.

Not long after our conversation with Kryger, there was a surprise comment from number 14 himself.

FOX 17

"Happy 10th birthday Easton! Hope it's a lit one. Appreciate the love and support, we need you loud all year," Amon-Ra wrote.

A Lions spokesperson confirmed they didn't reach out to Kryger. They add that if anyone contacts fans claiming to be with the team, the fan should verify by calling the Lions' main number. That number is (313)262-2000.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube