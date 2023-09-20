'Factory Yards' development at old Mcinery Spring and Wire building bringing 467 apartments to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, a transformational brownfield project was presented to Grand Rapids city leaders for a public hearing, and developers say it went well.

The massive project, known as Factory Yards, would span multiple city blocks and is directly across from Roberto Clemente Park, if approved.

The building is more than 100 years old, and hasn't been a working factory for decades. The developer's vision for the spot is big.

If the walls could talk, they'd have 120 years worth of stories. But they can't talk, which is why FOX 17 met with partners Ben Smith and Scott Magaluk from Heritage Development to discuss the next chapter for this old building.

“For me personally, it’s the opportunity to take such a historic asset that has so much character and bring it back to life,” Heritage Development partner Ben Smith said.

The more than 15-acre property is being re-imagined, while still keeping some of it's old charm. The timing is right, too, according to developers.

“There’s a massive housing need in Grand Rapids. Being able to fill that gap, you know, we won’t be able to solve that, and part of the solution to the city,” Heritage Development Partner Scott Magaluk said.

Magaluk Ben Smith, who are partners on the project, say they intend to keep much of the bones the same, and preserve the historical charm of the building.

“The Black Hills neighborhood and the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood surround us. There are a lot of families, and a lot of kids, which we feel great about. But when you’ve got something vacant and blighted, it can be a safety issue. Part of what we’re doing is eliminating that element, and creating an asset,” Smith said.

Located directly across the street from Roberto Clemente Park, Ben and Scott say they've worked with community and city leaders to make sure the project is welcomed by the community.

“One of the ways we’ve worked with the city is drafting an affordability agreement. So, we’ll designate 20% of our units as income-restricted.” Magaluk said.

The development is on a piece of land that's not easy to build on. It's known as a brownfield, which means there are environmental hazards that must be taken care of prior to building.

“It’s a 120-year-old factory site. So, through painting furniture 100 years ago, making spring and wire— there’s different contamination on the sight, so we’ve been working with consultants and environmental teams, and doing what’s necessary to clean up the sight,” Magaluk said.

An 11-vendor food hall will be part of the project, in addition to 467 apartments.

“Create vibrancy, economic opportunity, just, be a part of something really special,” Smith said.

Ben and Scott say they're excited and ready for new life in this old space.

“Lot of blood, sweat, and tears, a lot of passion. Every day is exciting though,” Smith said.

The project is expected to break ground by the end of this year. It will finish out in phases, with some apartments being completed by 2025. The full development is expected to be finished by late 2027.

