On top of worrying about our own health during these frigid temperatures, we also have to worry about how the cold is impacting our cars.

And every year in Michigan we hear the same old suggestions to help our car care, from starting your car early to filling that tank of gas to its halfway mark.

Winter Car Care: Fact vs. Fiction - Expert Tips to Keep Your Vehicle Running Smoothly

But the real question is, are these myths or actual tips we should be taking into account?

"Back in the day, it did make a difference, right?" said Tom MacInnes, owner of Christian Brothers Automotive, a local mechanic shop that works across West Michigan. "The gas tanks weren't sealed [back then], but now we've got completely sealed fuel systems so that those those vapors don't get out into the air.”

That means newer cars and models don't need to be at half a tank, but having that fuel on hand can save you from a shivering situation.

“I've had two fuel deliveries today," said Jonathan Beisel. "People let their car run in their driveway and it runs out of gas. They forget it's out there running. They go back two hours later and it's empty.”

Having your vehicle running is another tip that is suggested in the winter months, but that helps you out more than your car.

“A nice, warm car to get into in the morning is nice, but it's not great for a car to sit there and idle," MacInnes said. "You're really kind of using up gas; the motor's not working as efficiently as they could. So from a car perspective, I'd actually say it's better not to do that.“

Christian Brothers Automotive gave more suggestions that you can follow to keep your car ready for the cold:

It's ideal to go through the list and necessary checks, especially if you are going to be experiencing the elements, but being prepared could save your day.

“You go out there, you start the car after being in there for an hour or two, and it's just not going to start. It'll ruin anyone's day," said MacInnes.

Another suggestion during this time is to get your car washed frequently during these winter months, especially as sand and salt continue to be used on the roads, causing corrosion and rust to your vehicle.

