Facing terminal diagnosis, Doug Ruch embarks on 50-state volunteer tour

GRANDVILLE..MICH — Doug Ruch is turning every remaining day into a chance to make a difference, one state and one act of kindness at a time.

Ruch has been fighting prostate cancer for about four and a half years was given a choice after being told his cancer had developed to stage 4. "I could do heavy treatment, chemo, radiation, surgery, and because this is an aggressive form of cancer, I might only gain six months of life, but it would be a miserable six months," he said. "Or I, you know, 12 to 18 months if I do nothing. And I, I chose to do nothing."

That moment, Ruch made a decision: with the time he had left, he would travel to all 50 states, not to sightsee, but to volunteer. "This is the 23rd state, and today, at Meals on Wheels in Granville, it's the 25th stop," he said.

Ruch recounts his initial feelings of dread upon receiving his cancer diagnosis, but emphasizes the life-changing impact of his mission, despite the challenges and discomforts he faces. "I don't think I would change a thing. I think this mission is driving me. It's keeping me healthy, I feel happy hormones on days where I volunteer," he said.

Ruch's volunteer tour has also inspired a new effort called "Dying to Give." He has been giving random gifts and tips, including paying restaurant checks and providing large tips. Ruch has seen an increase in donations to his GoFundMe campaign through social media, and he shared a personal story about helping a single mom in Michigan, highlighting the emotional impact of his actions.

"For Doug to join us today and help us to shine a light on volunteer opportunities is just a wonderful opportunity. It doesn't matter what you're battling, you can make a contribution," said Dave Gilman, Director of Advancement for Meals on Wheels in Western Michigan.

When asked how he wants to be remembered, Ruch said, "A guy who got some really bad news and wanted to go out and help as many people as possible but also inspire and encourage as many people as possible to also want to get out and help people and give joy."

Doug may be running out of time, but he's not running out of purpose. After this stop in Grandville, his next state is Indiana. To follow his epic journey and support his efforts, visit his website at https://www.dyingtoserve.com/.

