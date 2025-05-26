EYES ON THE ROAD: 100 Deadliest Days for Drivers starts Memorial Day

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers. However, teens are not the only ones distracted while driving.

Distracted driving poses a risk to millions of Americans every day. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving is a contributing factor in approximately 29% of all roadway accidents. Most of these accidents are preventable.

Taking your eyes off the road to text, make a phone call, adjust a GPS, or eat can double the chances of being involved in a crash.

A study by the family safety app Life 360 reveals that texting and technology are not the only contributors to distracted driving. 27% of drivers admit to changing outfits, shaving, applying makeup, or painting their nails while on the road. This figure rises to more than 50% among Gen Z drivers.

Eating while driving is also commonplace, with 72% of drivers admitting to attempting risky meals, such as barbecue ribs or a bowl of hot soup, behind the wheel.

Doug Shupe, a spokesperson for AAA in Houston, states, "In 2023, 3,275 people lost their lives to distracted driving. The reality is those numbers are likely much higher because oftentimes people do not admit to driving when distracted."

Experts recommend putting your phone on "Do Not Disturb" mode and programming your GPS before starting your drive. If something requires your attention mid-trip, it's best to have a passenger handle it or pull over to a safe location.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube