Expert urges water safety precautions after several holiday weekend drownings

MICH. — A series of drownings were reported over the July Fourth weekend in various bodies of water, including pools, ponds, inland lakes, and Lake Michigan. It's why safety should be a priority when recreating in and around water.

"Water safety is not common sense, and it's very predictable that we're going to have drownings," said Dave Benjamin, co-founder of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. He started the organization after he nearly drowned in Lake Michigan 15 years ago.

Benjamin emphasized the seriousness of the issue, noting that "it's likely each year in the United States that more school-aged children may die drowning than by fire, tornado, school shooters, and earthquakes all combined."

He is now on a mission to educate the public, especially following this weekend's incidents.

"All of these deaths, every single one of these are preventable," said Benjamin.

When witnessing someone in distress in the water, Benjamin advised against immediately jumping in.

"Unfortunately, we know that would-be rescuers often become drowning victims as well," he cautioned. "Before I enter the water, I should put on a life jacket, or I should not get in the water. I should throw them something that floats. If the person submerges, then, yes, you would have to go retrieve them."

When engaging in water activities, whether it's floating, paddleboarding, or riding jet skis, Benjamin stressed the importance of all ages wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

"It needs to be a properly fitted life jacket. Because if you're putting an adult-sized life jacket on a child, it could keep them at the surface, but it might not keep their mouth above the water," said Benjamin. "There could be some winds, waves, even calm water with winds. If you fall off the jet ski, the winds can push it out of your reach to swim after it," he explained.

For gatherings at pools, Benjamin suggested designating a trusted adult to supervise, called a "water watcher."

"While wearing this tag, I agree to supervise the children in the water at all times, without finding another adult to replace me," Benjamin said. "If you want to go get a cheeseburger or go sit in the shade, you can take it off, put it on, another adult has the instructions."

Preparation is also critical. "One of the most important things you can do to prepare is check conditions," he added. "Checking with the National Weather Service before you go. And then when you get to the beach, assess the wind."

Strong winds can change a situation very quickly, underscoring the importance of being prepared before venturing out on open waters.

"That's why we're also encouraging and working with some legislators to introduce water safety bills that would require water safety education from kindergarten through 12th grade," Benjamin said. "The largest impact is that there's a lack of funding for water safety education. It is a public health issue, and it doesn't get treated like a public health issue. It gets treated like a recreation issue."

