Man missing after falling from jet ski on Lake Mecosta

MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officials are investigating a potential drowning in Mecosta County, after a man fell from a jet ski and did not resurface.

According to the Sheriff's Office, witnesses reported seeing the man fall into Lake Mecosta around 4:30 Friday afternoon. He was not seen return to the surface.

Rescue crews searched for hours Friday, but ended their efforts in the evening due to darkness and visibility issues.

The Sheriff's Office says search and recovery efforts will resume Saturday morning.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube