3-year-old hospitalized after being pulled from Gull Lake

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A 3-year-old child was hospitalized after being pulled from Gull Lake on Friday.

According to the Richland Police Department, an officer rushed to the lake after hearing a dispatch call to neighboring Ross Township Rescue about a drowning.

The Richland officer was the first unit to arrive on scene, where bystanders had already pulled the unresponsive 3-year-old from the water.

The officer began CPR and continued until medical crews arrived.

The child was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The child's condition has not been publicly released.

