Ex-school aquatic instructor sentenced for sexually assaulting student

WATCH LIVE: Former Allegan Aquatics Director sentencing hearing

The former director of the aquatics program for Allegan Public Schools will learn how long he will serve behind bars after having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Scott Simmons is set to have his sentencing hearing on Monday, April 22 in 48th Circuit Court in Allegan. He pleaded guilty to three counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct in March. In exchange the prosecutor dropped the remaining 7 charges, which including more counts of criminal sexual conduct, possession of child pornography, and using a computer to commit a crime.

According to court documents, Simmons became the target of a criminal investigation after he was found inside a car alone with a female student at Memorial Park in Otsego on the evening of September 20.

When confronted by an officer, Simmons claimed he was helping the girl "with depression issues."

Detectives followed up with the girl's mother the next day, securing permission to go through the student's cell phone.

Initially, the girl told investigators, "all they did was talk and that there wasn't an inappropriate relationship."

The report states she came to school staff at some point after, admitting that she had not been truthful with detectives, saying, "she didn't want to go to jail or have Scott Simmons go to jail."

She acknowledged that Simmons had kissed her, and touched her— saying things had happened in Simmons' truck around Allegan County, in Holland and at Simmons' home in the city of Allegan.

Investigators state she told them that her relationship with Simmons began after he sent her a message "telling her he wanted to hold her hand but knew it was wrong."

She said, after this message, Simmons began driving her around in his truck regularly.

On multiple occasions, Simmons is alleged to have sexually assaulted her in his truck.

According to court documents, Simmons brought the girl to stay with him at his home on the weekend of September 15, sleeping in the same bed together.

The documents go on to detail a meeting between Simmons and Superintendent Antoine in which Simmons was terminated.

According to the documents, Simmons said during the meeting that "he knows he will never be working with kids or students ever again."

Investigators state Simmons refused to take personal responsibility for the relationship with a student.

He allegedly told Superintendent Antoine that he was the target of "an elaborate scheme to destroy him," claiming he had been "forced to do tings [sic] that is not part of his character."

"Simmons states that if he did not obey [redacted] there would be consequences and he was in fear for himself and his family," the court documents allege.

While Simmons allegedly admitted to sending the girl photos of his genitals, he claims he "got nothing out of" their relationship.

He allegedly told investigators that the girl had forced him to take Viagra, and even claimed that he pretended to have erectile dysfunction at some point.

"Simmons said he would put candle sticks in his pants to make it look like he was excited but he never was," the documents allege.

Apparently, according to the court documents, Simmons had access to the girl's Snapchat account, which he would access to view photos and videos of her.

After executing a search warrant of Simmons' home, detectives were able to look over his cell phone's GPS data.

Investigators say that GPS data from Simmons' phone, compared to the girl's phone, showed they had stayed in a Kalamazoo hotel room together on September 2.

The student is expected to give a statement during the sentencing hearing on Monday. In a copy of the prepared remarks given to FOX 17, the girl says Simmons' actions broke not only her trust, but everyone's.

"I will never ever be able to trust an adult like I used to again," she said. "Before him, I had looked up to adults as someone I could trust. Now I look at them with fear and hesitation in the back of my mind. The overwhelming feeling of the fight or flight response is always triggered, leaving me feeling constantly on edge and never truly at ease."

"Days passed by, and I was dreading the moment when I would have to see him again. But then I realized, I need this; I need closure. This man not only completely destroyed my senior year, but also worsened my mental state."

"Enough damage was done that sometimes my eyes go black and I see him in front of me, touching me, and I can physically feel it, I can feel his hands, I can hear his voice, telling me things. These flashbacks take control over my body and make me feel helpless and weak. I am terrified everyday that the slightest trigger will awaken the painful memories that are inside me."

"I live each day with the mindset that something horrible is going to happen. But this time, I'll know how to get past the men who pull at my clothes and don't listen to my words. The trusted adults who use what they know and make a list of things they'll do to me after they earn my trust. The people who so easily ruin every single thing I've spent my entire life building like it's nothing."

Simmons faces up to 15 years and 5 months for each count of criminal sexual conduct.

Scott Simmons Victim Statement Release by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube