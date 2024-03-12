Eric Zane set to return to radio with Northern Michigan morning show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A voice you hear at Grand Rapids Griffins games and on a locally produced podcast will soon return to morning radio in Michigan.

Eric Zane will be back on the airwaves later this month. He’s joining Q100 Michigan (WQON) based out of Grayling. Zane says it’s a 60,000 watt powerhouse that can be heard from Clare to the Mackinac Bridge and the entire Tip of the Mitt between the two big lakes.

For those of you who want to catch the show, it streams free on the Q100 Michigan app or on q100michigan.com.

Zane will continue as the public address announcer for the Grand Rapids Griffins, a position he’s held for the past 17 years. He will continue to announce for the Grand Rapids Gold.

Zane left the nationally syndicated “Free Beer and Hot Wings Show” in 2016. Since then, he made a stint on another Grand Rapids station before launching the “Eric Zane Show Podcast” that he hosts weekday mornings from his home here in West Michigan.

