Elevated fire risk this week due to dry, warm weather: Burning of yard waste discouraged

The warm temperatures and high winds we'll see this weekbring an increased danger of fires to our area. From Monday to Friday the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the National Weather Service (NWS) urge Michigan residents to not burn yard waste to prevent wildfires due to the dry weather.

Winds will be on the increase Tuesday and Wednesday specifically. NWS says the highest risk for a fire will be around that same time.

The DNR released some fire data for 2021.In March of 2021 the state was plagued with the most wildfires at 76. However, April was right behind with 72 wildfires that the DNR responded to. The most common cause? Just like most years, the burning of yard waste. This led to 34 percent of total fires for 2021 in the state, including those started by brush burning or fires that escaped burn barrels.

This week it's best to avoid burning yard waste altogether, at least until Thursday or Friday. You can check permissions to burn through the DNR or by checking local ordinances.

On weeks when it is okay to burn there are some safety tips you can follow to avoid wildfires:

