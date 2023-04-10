Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Happy Monday! Many local rivers are peaked or have crested over the past weekend, so this warm and dry forecast is a welcome sight until water levels recede. Most rivers are expected to recede below flood warning stage by the middle of this week. Warmth continues to build into the work week, where we reach the upper 70s by Thursday! In addition to the climbing temperatures, there is also quite a bit of sunshine for the rest of our 7-Day forecast. This is the perfect stretch of weather to spend some time outside! The only day to contest with any significant wind will be Wednesday. We will have an increased fire risk Tuesday through Thursday with these dry conditions and breezy winds. Please be extra careful if burning anything as fires can take off quickly under these conditions. We don't expect another chance for rain until next weekend, where showers look to develop a long a cold front Saturday evening into Sunday morning and cool us back down for the beginning of next week. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates, and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for immediate alerts.

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and a westerly breeze. High in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle and upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Afternoon / evening shower chances. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

