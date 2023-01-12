Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Elementary students introduced to medical profession through "Mini Medical School"

UM Health-West hopes to encourage future medical professional and ease anxiety of visiting the doctor for elementary students
Mini Med School
Fox 17
Students a West Godwin Elementary are introduced to the medical field by University of Michigan Health West.
Mini Med School
Posted at 11:34 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 23:34:56-05

WYOMING, Mich. — Doctors in Wyoming worked on the minds of elementary students hoping to plant a seed and grow a future medical professional.

Wednesday afternoon, the University of Michigan Health West transformed West Godwin Elementary School into a "Mini Medical School"

Participating students will leave with a certificate of recognition after going through eight different stations featuring elements of the medical field.

"I wanted to be a doctor since I was a child," said Dr. Anne Tran. "So being able to play with the medical instruments, getting comfortable with them, will be such a great opportunity as a kid."

Family practice residents like Dr. Tran are teaching healthy habits, easing anxiety about going to the doctor and maybe even encouraging future medical professionals.

Dr. Tran added, "Hopefully we can inspire other kids to consider going into the medical field. In it, there is a high need for all medical physicians."

Covid had put a stop to this event for a couple years so they were happy to bring it back to nine schools across the state.

This was the only one in West Michigan but they hope to expand the program.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered