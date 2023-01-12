Elementary students introduced to medical profession through "Mini Medical School"

WYOMING, Mich. — Doctors in Wyoming worked on the minds of elementary students hoping to plant a seed and grow a future medical professional.

Wednesday afternoon, the University of Michigan Health West transformed West Godwin Elementary School into a "Mini Medical School"

Participating students will leave with a certificate of recognition after going through eight different stations featuring elements of the medical field.

"I wanted to be a doctor since I was a child," said Dr. Anne Tran. "So being able to play with the medical instruments, getting comfortable with them, will be such a great opportunity as a kid."

Family practice residents like Dr. Tran are teaching healthy habits, easing anxiety about going to the doctor and maybe even encouraging future medical professionals.

Dr. Tran added, "Hopefully we can inspire other kids to consider going into the medical field. In it, there is a high need for all medical physicians."

Covid had put a stop to this event for a couple years so they were happy to bring it back to nine schools across the state.

This was the only one in West Michigan but they hope to expand the program.

