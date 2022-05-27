East Kentwood High School holds graduation one week after shooting

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Hundreds of seniors graduated with their diplomas at East Kentwood High School Thursday night, one week after a shooting at the high school.

The ceremony featured a heightened police presence and added security. Bags were not allowed into the stadium.

On May 19, two people were shot after the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation ceremony.

Two of the teenagers believed to be involved in the shooting were arraigned Monday afternoon on felony charges. Investigators are still determining if more people were involved.

