FOREST HILLS, Mich. — 16-year-old Cale Peters has been talking about getting a job since he was 15. But for the Forest Hills Northern student who has Down syndrome, finding that first job has proved challenging in an increasingly competitive summer employment market.

For previous coverage on the summer job market for teens, click here.

His mother, Cyndie Peters, says finding work for Cale has been frustrating compared to her other children's experiences.

"He wants to be just like everybody else in the community," Cyndie Peters said. "It's frustrating, because he's one of four of my children, and his older brothers and sisters, all were able to get jobs."

Together, they have applied to several positions, including his favorite restaurant, Chick-fil-A, and local ice cream shops. Some employers moved forward with other candidates, while others never responded.

"If I see a sign, or if I see something online, or you know, on social media, I'll help him apply, and that's really where we're at right now," Cyndie Peters said.

Tougher Times for Teen Workers

The challenge comes as teens face a tougher summer job market overall. Bureau of Labor Statistics data analyzed by Challenger, Gray & Christmas shows last summer was the weakest for teen hiring since the agency began tracking the data in 1948.

For teens with developmental disabilities, that first job opportunity carries extra significance, advocates say.

"The importance of the first job sets the blueprint for how their life is going to grow and the places that it allows them to go learning those experiences firsthand," said Ella Bonner, workforce development manager at Disability Advocates of Kent County.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

What the path to summer employment looks like for teens with disabilities

Breaking Down Barriers

Bonner says an already competitive job market creates additional barriers for young people with disabilities.

"When you have an individual that has some extra challenges, it makes it even more difficult, because number one, those that are in the job market a lot of times don't have the understanding of what it means to have challenges," Bonner said.

"Let's stop trying to conform individuals to us. Let's conform to them," Bonner said.

Creating New Opportunities

Organizations like Be Cafe in Ada are working to create more pathways into the workforce. The nonprofit employs people with intellectual disabilities and is launching a program to help them develop skills for community employment.

"The Job market nowadays is pretty competitive, so now throw a disability in there right? You're almost like sure to not find a job anywhere," said Rachel Stadt, executive director of Be Cafe.

Stadt says many misconceptions exist about hiring people with disabilities.

"They're capable of way more than anybody's giving them any kind of credit for," Stadt said.

Fore more information about Be Cafe, click here.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges, Cale remains determined to find work. His mother describes him as having "the best personality" and says "this kid will try and make you smile or try and make you laugh."

"He's a go-getter, so he'll keep plugging away, and we'll keep helping him," Cyndie Peters said.

Disability Advocates of Kent County offers resources to help connect young people with training, support and employment opportunities for families navigating similar job searches.

For more information about Disability Advocates of Kent County, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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