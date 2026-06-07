CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Forest Hills teens are finding it harder to land summer jobs as more young people enter the workforce, creating increased competition for available positions.

Michigan Teen Unemployment Expected to Rise

The Michigan Center for Data and Analytics projects that teen unemployment will reach 18 percent this summer, with an estimated 45,400 Michigan teens expected to be unemployed despite actively seeking work. The forecast shows 252,500 teens will participate in the labor force, with 207,100 finding employment.

Teen Workforce Participation Rebounds Since Recession

Teen workforce participation in Michigan has rebounded significantly since the Great Recession. After falling to 38 percent following the economic downturn, participation reached 45 percent in 2025 – the highest rate since 2007. In the early 2000s, more than 60 percent of Michigan teens were active in the labor force.

With Michigan's teen population estimated at over 500,000 in 2025, approximately 200,000 were employed while 45,000 remained unemployed.

Local Students Feel the Pressure

Nineteen-year-old Tristan Gerville-Réche, a University of Miami marine biology student preparing for another summer as a lifeguard, said the job market has become more challenging.

"It's much harder to find job opportunities if you have not already been in the market," Gerville-Réche said.

He worries about his 15-year-old sister's prospects, noting that "the biggest difficulty the I see with her is they weren't as well connected when they were younger."

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More Michigan teens are looking for summer jobs. Are local students feeling the competition?

Employers See Increase in Applications

Local employers are seeing the trend firsthand. Kurt Valey, general manager at Thornapple Pointe Golf Club, said the facility has received more applications in recent years.

"I feel like the last two years we've had a lot more applicants than we had the previous three," Valey said.

The golf course receives about 100 summer applications but doesn't have room for all applicants.

Parents Watch Kids Struggle with Job Hunt

Forest Hills parent Amanda Conkling, mother of five, has watched the competition frustrate her teenage children. Her 16-year-old twins applied to multiple jobs but struggled to hear back from employers.

"They get frustrated with a job hunt, they just want to quit and say, well, I don't need a job right? But eventually we tell them, your gas money is going to run out," Conkling said.

"It's hard to keep them motivated to keep knocking on doors. That's what you've got to do. You've got to keep knocking on doors to try and see what's going to pan out," she added.

Best Job Opportunities for Teens

Industries with strong seasonal demand continue to offer the most opportunities for teens. Retail trade and accommodation and food services employ many entry-level positions. Michigan's Online Job Advertisement Dashboard shows retail salesperson, fast food and counter worker, stocker and order filler, and customer service representative are among the most advertised openings. These jobs require little to no prior experience and offer flexible hours.

How Teens Can Stand Out

Despite the increased competition, employers say teens can still stand out by going beyond online applications.

"One of the biggest things is actually coming in physically and handing it in, talking to people," Valley said.

For Gerville-Réche, the competitive job market creates uncertainty about his future.

"The fact that college is conductive towards setting me up for my dream, but the world isn't is an uneasy feeling," he said.

Employers recommend that teens looking for summer work visit businesses in person rather than relying solely on online applications to make a stronger impression.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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