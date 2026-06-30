West Michigan's heat wave puts landscaping crews to the test

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — As temperatures soar during a heat wave approaching the Fourth of July, outdoor workers like landscaping crews face challenging conditions while completing their daily tasks.

Heat Takes Its Toll on Workers

Kate Bruining, who has been working landscaping for Cascade Township for about two months, works a 10-hour shift, mowing and maintaining parks across the township.

"Previously from this week it's been, it's been hot, but it's been doable, and this week it's really just kicked you down," Bruining said. "Honestly, I'm sweating a lot, I'm drinking a lot of water, taking a lot of breaks, it's sweltering. I feel like I'm being cooked in a sauna."

The extreme heat making any outdoor task more challenging.

Struggling Through Extreme Conditions

Asked about getting through Monday, the first day under the extreme heat warning, Bruining described the struggle.

"I struggled a lot. I did. I was in a truck for most of the morning, so that was helpful," she said. "But I know some of my coworkers who were mowing open fields yesterday without shade, and they're sitting on hot mowers going slow without a breeze, that was really difficult for them."

"It was more of a crawl through than a push through. It was hard, it was really hot," she added.

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Water Consumption Triples in Heat

The heat has dramatically increased her water consumption. Bruining said she now drinks about three gallons of water per day — filling up her gallon container twice before lunch and once after — compared to just one gallon on typical days.

Township Prioritizes Worker Safety

Dan Zwick, parks and facilities director with Cascade Township, said maintaining the parks is a seven-day-a-week operation.

"Even on the weekends we're doing trash, or if we have programming, or something, you know, the main blood of our work gets done during the week," Zwick said.

He said safety protocols include daily discussions about hydration and breaks, with crews encouraged to take 5-10 minute air conditioning breaks in trucks and find shade when possible. The township also brings in safety instructors every few weeks, with hydration being a key focus.

"One of the biggest things he's talking about is hydration, because actually hydration will lead to the body being safe," Zwick said.

Practical Strategies for Extreme Heat

Bruining's strategy for getting through the rest of the week includes practical adaptations to the extreme conditions.

"A lot of breaks, a lot of taking fast runs out to the truck or to the bathroom, where it's like concrete and it's cool, stretching, finding shade when you can," she said.

Zwick noted that extreme heat around the Fourth of July is typical for Michigan, though people often forget how intense it can be after the cold winter months.

Safety Reminders

The National Weather Service reminds everyone to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and lightweight clothing, and take frequent breaks in the shade during extreme heat conditions.

For more information on how to stay safe in the heat, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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