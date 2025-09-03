Scaled-down Gaslight Village plan presented, conversation tabled until next meeting

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The discussion surrounding the development plan of Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids will continue following a late-night commission meeting on Tuesday evening.

This latest meeting, which lasted six hours, featured a new scaled-back project proposal that included one of the original buildings being eliminated, another expanding in square footage, along with an added social hub and adjusted vehicle path.

City of East Grand Rapids Latest rendering of the Gaslight Village project

FOR A LOOK AT THE FULL COMMISSION AGENDA FROM SEPT. 2ND CLICK HERE

These changes were met with concern by many East Grand Rapids residents, who voiced their opinions during the public comment portion of the meeting, followed by Commissioners discussing amended language to the proposed plan.

Developer Scott Wierda left after the presentation given by Gaslight Investors regarding the revised concept plan. This led the conversation to be tabled until the next meeting. Commission meets next on Sept. 15.

Our East Grand Rapids reporter, Cassandra Alonso, has been covering this story for months, and you can follow her work here.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube