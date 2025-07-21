East Grand Rapids commission to take up Gaslight Village development Monday night

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city commission plans to review the Gaslight Village Investors concept plan at its meeting Monday night, according to a city commission agenda.

The major development plan has been controversial. The proposed development would fill the area surrounding the local D&W grocery store near Lakeside Dr. and Wealthy St., just west of Reeds Lake.

The city’s agenda says staff will provide a summary of the concept plan changes.

More steps will be taken before the project receives final approval, including a public hearing to be held on Aug. 12, in front of the planning commission.

Supporters of the project argue that it will help with housing attainability by including 10% of units under controlled rent.

Some residents say the project is concerning because it will change the feel of their community. They have urged city officials to carefully consider the details and the potential impact on the community before approving the development. Some have said they want the project scaled down further.

WATCH: EGR residents urge city to reconsider Gaslight Village redevelopment plan

Longtime East Grand Rapids Residents Resist Sweeping Redevelopment Plans for Beloved Neighborhood

In November of 2024, the city unveiled plans for 55,000 square feet of commercial space, a handful of new buildings and 180 new housing units.

By March the plans had shrunk to 32,000 square feet of commercial space and the same number of buildings. Some of the buildings would be shorter in height.

WATCH: Gaslight Village development plans scaled back

Gaslight Village development plans scaled back in East Grand Rapids

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube