No children hurt when car runs red light and hits Forest Hills school bus on East Beltline

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — No children were hurt when the school bus they were riding in was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Beltline Avenue and 3 Mile Road around 12:09 p.m. on June 3, said Michigan State Police.

Early investigation results show an SUV headed south on the beltline ran a red light, striking the bus as it was headed east on 3 Mile, said police. The 39-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

The bus driver and students were not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Michigan State Police say it is a reminder to stay fully aware of the road when behind the wheel.

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