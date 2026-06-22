GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A parking controversy that sparked complaints last month has taken a new turn with the installation of a concrete barrier between neighboring businesses.

To watch the first report on the issue, click here. To watch the most recent update, click here.

The dispute began when drivers visiting NOCO Provisions received parking tickets and had their vehicles towed from a private lot behind the restaurant. Customers had mistaken the lot for NOCO customer parking.

"To go from an honest mistake and have somebody jump on it right away within 10 minutes, it just feels kinds gross," said Michelle, a Forest Hills neighbor who was affected by the parking enforcement.

The property manager said at the time they were protecting their private property.

Recently, a concrete barrier was installed separating NOCO from the neighboring property. Some neighbors raised concerns about whether the barrier blocked fire escape access.

Michelle, who spoke about the original parking dispute, said she supports the new barrier.

"I actually like that they're attempting to try to take care of the problem, because this takes away the confusion, and that was my original problem," she said.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

New wall divides neighboring Forest Hills businesses after parking controversy

Michelle noted that trying to read signs quickly while driving makes it difficult to tell the difference between parking areas. She also says there was no clear signage in the area where she had parked.

While some view the barrier as creating a clear boundary, NOCO's operating partner said it created new concerns over the restaurant's rear fire exit and for customers walking from their overflow parking lot across the street.

Grand Rapids Charter Township says upon visiting the site, they found no blockage of fire escape and no violations.

The property manager confirmed the barrier was installed on behalf of the owner to formally establish the property's boundaries.

NOCO Provisions' overflow parking is located next to Kennedy's Flower Shop, with signs directing visitors to the correct area.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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