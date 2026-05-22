FOREST HILLS, Mich. — Social media complaints about cars being ticketed and towed from a parking lot behind Noco Provisions have prompted questions from drivers about who's responsible for the enforcement.

The issue first surfaced in April when neighbors posted online about unexpected towing fees. One post read: "My car was towed last night. $461 plus the ticket violation."

Similar complaints resurfaced recently raising many additional questions for neighbors.

The parking area sits behind Noco Provisions, in front of the Azul Agave restaurant. While the specific area behind Noco Provisions had minimal signage except for one Azul Agave sign, it's part of a larger lot with multiple signs throughout, including a "customer parking only" sign at the entrance.

Michelle, a Forest Hills neighbor who was ticketed for parking there, said she discovered she wasn't allowed to park in the lot after seeing a sign near the hostess stand inside Noco Provisions.

"I immediately got up, went to come out to get my car. It was less than 10 minutes," Michelle said.

When she went to check on her vehicle, she found a ticket on her car.

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Forest Hills parking lot towing controversy sparks neighbor complaints

The incident raised questions about who's responsible for ticketing and towing, where the money goes when fines are paid, and why enforcement is so strict.

Noco Provisions sent a written statement saying they have nothing to do with the ticketing and towing. The business said it has two parking lots — one in front of their building and another across Delray Avenue next to Kennedy's Flower Shop.

"We want everyone to know that we share in their frustrations and certainly think the parking situation could have been handled differently by whomever is having vehicles towed," the statement read in part.

Some neighbors questioned online whether Azul Agave, a Mexican restaurant which hasn't opened yet, was behind the enforcement. However, the restaurant's owner confirmed they are not the ones authorizing ticketing and towing, and said she wasn't aware of the issue until seeing a post about it.

County property records identify the lot's owner, but attempts to reach the property owner through available contact information were unsuccessful.

The investigation into who's enforcing the parking restrictions continues.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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