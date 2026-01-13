Suspect in child exploitation case was a custodian at Grand Rapids schools, soccer coach in East Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man charged in a child exploitation investigation spent months communicating online with accounts he believed were teen girls, court documents show.

Brian Pollock was charged on January 2 with accosting a child for an immoral purpose and using a computer to commit crimes. The Kent County Sheriff's Office accused the 44-year-old with arranging a meet up with one of the accounts to have sex. The person in control of that account, however, was a Kent County sheriff's deputy.

Court documents in Pollock's case reveal he was first identified by the Winston Police Department in southwestern Oregon. An officer from that department was posing online as a 14-year-old girl in a chat website when he and Pollock began communicating.

Pollock requested to move the conversation to an encrypted messaging service, where the topic became sexual, per court records. Using the screen name "MISoccerCoach," Pollock identified himself in the chat thread as a coach of multiple boys and girls soccer teams. He also told the undercover officer he worked in a school maintenance department.

FOX 17 confirmed with Grand Rapids Public Schools that Pollock was an employee with the district. In a statement a district spokesperson said Pollock worked as a custodian and previously served as a soccer coach, though he was not part of any athletic team at the time of his arrest. The district barred him from all school property once informed of his arrest.

Pollock also worked as a seasonal employee with East Grand Rapids' Parks and Recreation Department as a youth soccer coach in 2025. City Manager Shea Charles told FOX 17 that Pollock passed a background check before working with kids and no complaints about his conduct during the year were made to the city. His employment with East Grand Rapids ended on November 1, 2025.

In the conversation with the officer from Oregon, Pollock allegedly sent naked pictures and asked the person he thought was a teen if they wanted to meet up.

The Winston police officer forwarded his evidence to the Kent County Sheriff's Office on October 27, 2025. Kent County detectives set up their own undercover account, posing as a different teen girl. That account and Pollock began a conversation that also turned sexual, according to court documents.

During messages that stretched over two months, Pollock repeatedly asked to meet up and have sex, said investigators. Eventually a meet up was set for December 30, but instead of a girl, Pollock was greeted by detectives who arrested him.

Grand Rapids KCSO: Grand Rapids man charged following online child exploitation investigation FOX 17 News

Pollock invoked his right to an attorney before deputies could interview him, per court records.

A search of his phone revealed the conversation Pollock had with the undercover Kent County detective, along with three other threads with accounts that claimed to be girls. All of the conversations contained sexually-explicit language, according to court records.

