KCSO: Grand Rapids man charged following online child exploitation investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 44-year-old Grand Rapids man is facing criminal charges following a law enforcement investigation into child exploitation, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Brian Pollock was arrested December 30, 2025. According to the sheriff's office, an investigation into Pollock began after he allegedly communicated online with someone he believed to be 14 years old.

The investigation started in another jurisdiction but was transferred to the KCSO Human Trafficking Task Force.

Pollock was arraigned January 2, the agency said.

According to online records from 61st District Court, he is charged with:

  • Computers - Communicating with Another to Commit Crime
  • Children - Accosting for Immoral Purposes

