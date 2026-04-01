I SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM: After month delay, Jersey Junction opens doors for 2026 season

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a little set-back, the iconic Jersey Junction is back open for business in East Grand Rapids starting on April 1st!

Originally set to start the season in March, the ice cream parlor had some damage from the harsh winter and had to push the opening back around a month.

But now the doors are open and ready for customers to scream for ice cream, continuing a 63-year tradition in Gaslight Village.

Hours of Operation:

Monday

3:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Tuesday

3:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Wednesday

3:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Thursday

3:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Friday

3:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday

12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Sunday

12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Founded in 1963 by Doris "Chris" VanAllsburg, the name "Jersey" was inspired by VanAllsburg's father, who believed Jersey cows produced the finest milk and best ice cream.

WATCH: PAST OPENING DAYS AT JERSEY JUNCTION

Jersey Junction Opens for the Season

For directions and more on the history of Jersey Junction, check out this link.

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