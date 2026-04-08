Delta raises checked bag prices Wednesday, flyers expected to see other impacts due to jet fuel costs

CASCADE, Mich. — Delta is the latest airline to raise checked bag prices amid the ongoing war with Iran, joining United Airlines and JetBlue.

The price increases apply to tickets purchased today or later and do not affect previously bought tickets. First and second checked bags are up $10 for domestic and some short-haul international flights. The fee for a third checked bag is increasing by $50 to $200.

Delta shared a statement with Scripps News Group Detroit regarding the fee increases.

"This is part of an ongoing review of pricing across the business and reflects the impact of evolving global conditions and industry dynamics," Delta said.

Airlines face rising jet fuel prices, just like drivers. Experts predict costlier flights this summer and rising prices for other amenities, including in-flight food.

READ MORE: Surging jet fuel prices tied to the war in Iran are making summer flights more expensive

Patrick De Haan, an expert with Gas Buddy, says it is good for travelers to start planning now.

"If you already booked your airfare, you know, consider, uh, combining baggage because those baggage fees are probably going to be front and center for what airlines are going to start raising prices on," De Haan said.

"Raising a checked bag only $10 is really mundane because the price of jet fuel has doubled, and the price of jet fuel for an airline is probably about a third of their overall expenses," De Haan said.

Across the country, travelers are also seeing flight cancellations. United Airlines was the first major airline to announce it is cutting 5 percent of flights from April through December.

Smaller airports are expected to see a bigger impact from the cuts versus larger ones. These cancellations are expected to impact global flights, too.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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