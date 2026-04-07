Surging jet fuel prices tied to the war in Iran are making summer flights more expensive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Travelers planning to fly this summer should prepare for costlier flights due to a surge in jet fuel prices as the war in Iran continues.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Passenger flights land and take off at Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., across the Potomac River from Washington, Wed., Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said airlines are already passing down costs to customers. JetBlue and United raised checked bag prices late last week.

"Jet fuel prices literally have doubled. Jet fuel right now at O'Hare is about $5.36 a gallon. So any airline that's flying like a Boeing triple seven, the cost of fueling it up is over $300,000," De Haan said.

David Goldman/AP In this Aug. 27, 2014 photo, an airplane takes off in front of the control tower at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

According to the International Air Transport Association, domestic flights are up about 20% on average since the war in Iran started.

De Haan expects the prices of the entire flight experience, including in-flight food and beverage purchases, to go up.

"It's going to be painful. Airlines are already cutting capacity. They're cutting flights because, literally, every plane they fly, they're producing a loss," De Haan said.

Jeff Chiu/AP FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, a United Airlines airplane takes off over a plane on the runway at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Diesel prices are also nearing record-breaking averages. The boost in transportation costs will make everything from groceries to clothes and online orders go up.

For those looking to save money at the pump, gas stations are cycling up to start the week. Waiting until the weekend to fill up could save an extra buck or two.

FOX 17 Gas Prices 4.7.26

West Michigan gas prices remain 40 cents higher than last month, despite a slight dip to start the week

While gas prices saw a slight dip to start the week, drivers in West Michigan are still paying roughly 40 cents more per gallon than they were last month.

FOX 17 Gas Prices 4.7.26

According to GasBuddy, the most up-to-date average gas prices across West Michigan counties this morning are:

Kent County: $3.84 per gallon

Muskegon County: $3.82 per gallon

Ottawa County: $3.81 per gallon

Kalamazoo County: $3.85 per gallon

These prices reflect averages for the entire county, meaning drivers might see different prices at their local stations.

For those looking to save money at the pump, gas stations are cycling up to start the week. Waiting until the weekend to fill up could save an extra buck or two.

FOX 17 Gas Prices 4.7.26

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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