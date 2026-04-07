Surging jet fuel prices tied to the war in Iran are making summer flights more expensive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Travelers planning to fly this summer should prepare for costlier flights due to a surge in jet fuel prices as the war in Iran continues.
Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said airlines are already passing down costs to customers. JetBlue and United raised checked bag prices late last week.
"Jet fuel prices literally have doubled. Jet fuel right now at O'Hare is about $5.36 a gallon. So any airline that's flying like a Boeing triple seven, the cost of fueling it up is over $300,000," De Haan said.
According to the International Air Transport Association, domestic flights are up about 20% on average since the war in Iran started.
De Haan expects the prices of the entire flight experience, including in-flight food and beverage purchases, to go up.
"It's going to be painful. Airlines are already cutting capacity. They're cutting flights because, literally, every plane they fly, they're producing a loss," De Haan said.
Diesel prices are also nearing record-breaking averages. The boost in transportation costs will make everything from groceries to clothes and online orders go up.
For those looking to save money at the pump, gas stations are cycling up to start the week. Waiting until the weekend to fill up could save an extra buck or two.
West Michigan gas prices remain 40 cents higher than last month, despite a slight dip to start the week
While gas prices saw a slight dip to start the week, drivers in West Michigan are still paying roughly 40 cents more per gallon than they were last month.
According to GasBuddy, the most up-to-date average gas prices across West Michigan counties this morning are:
- Kent County: $3.84 per gallon
- Muskegon County: $3.82 per gallon
- Ottawa County: $3.81 per gallon
- Kalamazoo County: $3.85 per gallon
These prices reflect averages for the entire county, meaning drivers might see different prices at their local stations.
For those looking to save money at the pump, gas stations are cycling up to start the week. Waiting until the weekend to fill up could save an extra buck or two.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
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