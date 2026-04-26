Construction to reduce parking in East Grand Rapids and voters may fund the solution

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids is exploring parking solutions as upcoming high school construction threatens to reduce available spaces in the community.

Construction at East Grand Rapids High School is set to begin in June 2026. City Manager Shea Charles confirmed that during construction, 139 parking spots will be temporarily eliminated, and when complete, the campus will have a permanent net loss of 71 spaces.

"It's a widely known observation that parking is a challenge in East Grand Rapids," said David Decker, a neighbor who has been following the parking discussions.

Three-Story Parking Deck

The city and school district are working on potential solutions, including a temporary gravel lot with approximately 150 spaces during construction and a proposed three-story public parking deck on the Bagley Street lot near the high school.

Charles said the proposed parking deck would have approximately 213 spaces based on preliminary designs. "There will be a net gain of 92 spaces, as compared to before construction started," Charles said.

However, Charles emphasized that construction of the deck is not guaranteed. "The construction of a deck is not a foregone conclusion by any stretch of the imagination," he said.

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Price Tag

The city approved spending up to $100,000 for weeks of design work to help determine feasibility and operational details. The school district is contributing $40,000 for the temporary gravel lot.

If the project moves forward, the estimated $13.6 million parking deck could be funded through a debt millage that voters would decide on. Charles said early estimates suggest it could cost the average East Grand Rapids homeowner about $150 per year, based on a 0.49 mill levy for a median-valued home.

The city also set aside about $500,000 for a new traffic signal at Bagley and Lake that traffic engineers have identified as necessary if the deck is built.

Neighbors Express Concerns

Decker, who supports the concept of shared parking, expressed cautious optimism about the solutions but has concerns about operations.

"If it doesn't get passed in November, then we do have a problem," Decker said. "I'll reserve my judgment until I really see how it's going to operate. But I do have some concerns."

Decades-Long Challenge

The parking challenges aren't new to the community. Charles noted that discussions about parking around the high school have been ongoing for decades.

Charles acknowledged the complexity of parking in a shared environment like East Grand Rapids, where schools are embedded in the central business district.

City leaders say they're hoping to have decisions ready for discussion by August 2026, but are not rushing through the process.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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