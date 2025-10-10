Cascade Township revises proposed rezoning following community feedback

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cascade Township leaders are revising a proposed zoning ordinance following public feedback, particularly over the removal of residential development from the village area.

The Township Board of Trustees had previously eliminated residential development entirely from the village core in an earlier draft, prompting criticism from residents at an October 8 board meeting.

"This change doesn't just hurt me; it reduces housing options for baby boomers that want to transition from single-family homes to condos for retirement," one neighbor said during public comment.

Another community member added, "This completely changes the village and negatively impacts my property and takes away my right to develop our site in a positive manner."

In response to the feedback, township officials changed course.

"After a lot of public feedback, they at least added residential back in at two units per acre," said Andrea Hendrick from the Cascade Planning Department.

Hendrick said officials are conducting a land use analysis to determine calculations for these parcels.

The proposed changes would be implemented in several areas, including Cascade Village Core, Old 28th Street, Thornapple Center, and Village Fringe zones.

Beyond the village core, the township also modified overlay districts that allow mixed-use development. The new draft will potentially permit development of up to 30 units per acre in the Star and Glenwood areas on the west side of Highway 96, up from the previous maximum of 15 units per acre with bonuses.

Walkability remains a priority for township leaders in certain targeted areas.

"When it comes to walkability, specifically, we are targeting some of the mixed-use overlays and especially the village," Hendrick said.

He also explains that the long-term goal is to push development toward the west side of the township and preserve areas that are currently in pristine natural states.

Township officials say public input has been central to the revision process.

"We hope that we can get this over the finish line with as much public input feedback as possible," Hendrick said.

The township will hold a public work session on October 22 at 6 p.m. at the Wisner Center in the back of the Kent County Library on Jacksmith Avenue. Leaders plan to introduce the ordinance at a board meeting that same day, with potential adoption on November 5. Andrea says they can still make amendments to that ordinance after it has been introduced.

The township has been working closely with neighbors throughout the revision process, allowing for public comment and input at multiple stages of development.

To watch my first story on the proposed rezoning, click here.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Cascade Township Revises Proposed Rezoning Following Community Feedback

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube