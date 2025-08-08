Cascade Township residents voice concerns over proposed zoning changes

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A proposed zoning change in Cascade Township is stirring up questions within the community, with one resident, Michelle Lauer, raising concerns about the potential impact on the area's character.

According to Lauer, the current ordinance draft includes a proposed form-based code that would rezone certain areas, including the Cascade Village Core, Old 28th Street, Thornapple Center, and Village Fringe. The changes proposed under the Form Based code raised some questions for her. As a concerned homeowner, she is worried that if the zoning laws become too flexible, it could attract developers who could potentially destroy the natural beauty and tranquility of the village.

"Normally, Cascade is an area that's full of natural beauty, and it's very tranquil. It's also, I think we feel connected. Here we go to JT's and you know, you might see your neighbor there. So to lose that would be losing a lot," Lauer said.

After reviewing the current ordinance draft, Lauer grew concerned over the density and height. She was worried about how that may impact traffic in the area. "There's obviously a lot of traffic, and increasing the density would cause a lot of concerns, especially in light of the fact that there really haven't been studies of what the impacts would be on the environment or on traffic."

She also says that she hopes that the township remains true to the master plan and strategic plan, "I hope they're mindful of those two documents that were enacted and that are established, where they're looking to make this more green space or more park space."

Cascade Township Supervisor Grace Lesperance explained that the form-based code is intended to encourage redevelopment that has a certain look and is more in scale with the existing character of the township.

"What we don't want is kind of that big box, big parking lot push for development coming further into Cascade, we want to maintain our quaint, you know, character that we have," Lesperance said.

Lesperance also noted that the zoning update is crucial for managing the township's growth which should help to control traffic coming into the area. She says that they have been listening to resident feedback and the draft ordinance is currently being revised

"The draft that's online has not, the details are not final, and it still has to go through our planning commission and ultimately our board of trustees for review and approval," Lesperance said.

Lauer recently had the opportunity to address Cascade officials directly and said they were receptive to the community's concerns and identified an error in the draft ordinance.

The Cascade Township Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing on the proposed zoning changes on August 18th at 6 PM. Residents are encouraged to attend and provide their input.

The upcoming meeting will be held at the Cascade Township Fire Department.

