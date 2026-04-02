CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cascade Library is offering a week-long series of activities for families during spring break, running April 2-10.

The spring break programming begins Thursday, April 2, with "Prank You Very Much" from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., where families with children can learn the art of small pranks through crafts and comedy. The event includes several craft activities with classic pranks and a stage for kids to test their comedic skills.

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Cascade Library hosts spring break activities for families

Friday and Saturday, April 3-4, the library transforms into a retro arcade with free classic games like Pac-Man. Friday's arcade runs from noon to 5 p.m., while Saturday's hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Monday, April 6, features two events: an Alligator Sanctuary program from 10-11 a.m. where families can pet alligators and learn about reptiles, and a K-Pop Fan Fest from 2-3 p.m. for teens to create tributes to favorite groups and dance to K-pop music.

Tuesday, April 7, offers a Comedy Magic Show at 10 a.m. featuring magician Gordon Russ and his sidekick George the Raccoon, followed by a Spring Craft Extravaganza from 2-3:30 p.m. for ages 0-10.

Wednesday, April 8, includes "Dance with Me!" from 10-11 a.m. for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers, plus a Mario Kart Tournament on Nintendo Switch from 2-3:30 p.m. for school-age children 5-10.

Thursday, April 9, features a Blue Dog Bonanza from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., inspired by Bluey, with crafts and games for families. A Stuffy Tea Party runs from 2-3 p.m., where families can bring plush animals for crafts and pretend drinks.

The week concludes Friday, April 10, with Bubble Science and Fun from 10-11 a.m. for kids ages 5-10, featuring hands-on learning with a Bubbleologist.

Registration details and a full schedule are available on the library's website.

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