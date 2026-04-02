Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsEast Grand Rapids Forest Hills Cascade

Actions

Cascade Library hosts spring break activities for families

Cascade Library hosts spring break activities for families
Cascade Library hosts spring break activities for families
Posted

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cascade Library is offering a week-long series of activities for families during spring break, running April 2-10.

The spring break programming begins Thursday, April 2, with "Prank You Very Much" from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., where families with children can learn the art of small pranks through crafts and comedy. The event includes several craft activities with classic pranks and a stage for kids to test their comedic skills.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Cascade Library hosts spring break activities for families

Friday and Saturday, April 3-4, the library transforms into a retro arcade with free classic games like Pac-Man. Friday's arcade runs from noon to 5 p.m., while Saturday's hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Monday, April 6, features two events: an Alligator Sanctuary program from 10-11 a.m. where families can pet alligators and learn about reptiles, and a K-Pop Fan Fest from 2-3 p.m. for teens to create tributes to favorite groups and dance to K-pop music.

Tuesday, April 7, offers a Comedy Magic Show at 10 a.m. featuring magician Gordon Russ and his sidekick George the Raccoon, followed by a Spring Craft Extravaganza from 2-3:30 p.m. for ages 0-10.

Wednesday, April 8, includes "Dance with Me!" from 10-11 a.m. for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers, plus a Mario Kart Tournament on Nintendo Switch from 2-3:30 p.m. for school-age children 5-10.

Thursday, April 9, features a Blue Dog Bonanza from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., inspired by Bluey, with crafts and games for families. A Stuffy Tea Party runs from 2-3 p.m., where families can bring plush animals for crafts and pretend drinks.

The week concludes Friday, April 10, with Bubble Science and Fun from 10-11 a.m. for kids ages 5-10, featuring hands-on learning with a Bubbleologist.

Registration details and a full schedule are available on the library's website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER