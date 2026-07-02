'Busiest day of the entire year': East Grand Rapids businesses prepare for Fourth of July weekend

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids businesses around Reeds Lake are gearing up for what they expect to be one of their biggest weekends of the year as the community prepares to celebrate Independence Day.

Jersey Junction, a local ice cream shop, anticipates its busiest day of the year on July 4th. Isabella Connette, who has worked at the junction for five years, said the business makes extensive preparations for the holiday rush.

"The fourth is our busiest day of the entire year," Connette said.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

East Grand Rapids businesses prepare for busy July 4th weekend

Jersey Junction orders double its usual ice cream supply – about 450 gallons – and goes through approximately 600 waffle cones during the holiday. Lines typically stretch down the street, prompting the business to staff more workers through the weekend.

"We also over staff our employees here, just so we can be fully hands on getting through that line as efficient as possible," Connette said. She expects about seven employees to work each shift during the busy weekend.

Beyond serving regular customers, Connette said the holiday provides an opportunity to introduce Jersey Junction to visitors spending July 4th in East Grand Rapids.

"Not only locals, but people who are just visiting for family or whatever, for the Fourth of July. So many new faces, it's just really fun to give them a taste of what Jersey's like," she said.

The ice cream shop plans to stay open until 11 pm on July 4th so families can visit after watching fireworks.

"I think we're just really excited. We can't wait to see all the fun, the friendly faces come into Jersey," Connette said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube