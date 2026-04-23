Booming growth in Ada: How leaders are balancing development and daily life

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — As Ada Township has experienced what Planning Director John Said describes as "tremendous growth" over the past year, longtime neighbors and township leaders are working to balance rapid development with safety, particularly at pedestrian crossings.

The township, which has grown from 9,882 residents in 2000 to more than 14,000 by 2020, continues to see new development across residential, commercial and office sectors.

Kristen Covelle, an Ada neighbor who moved to the area before all of the changes, said she initially chose to live there "because it was just sort of calm and cool. I liked the little strip mall in town. It was just not a lot going on."

Ada has since transformed into a vibrant downtown area drawing thousands of visitors from across West Michigan. While Covelle appreciates the changes, saying "The growth has been wonderful here. I mean so many wonderful opportunities to do all the wonderful things that we'd like to do with our family," she's concerned about safety.

"Right now safety in Ada is a real concern, because as much as we want to go visit all of these wonderful new things, which has increased the traffic into Ada," Covelle said.

The crosswalk at Fase Street and Thornapple River has become particularly problematic, according to Covelle.

"A problem that's always been particularly at this crosswalk, is that even if people stop to let you pass, you have to be concerned that someone's going to come flying around them on the right side of the vehicle," Covelle said.

She attributes the danger to a combination of the sharp turn under the bridge and drivers' high speeds.

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Township Addresses Safety Concerns

Township leaders say they are actively working to address these safety concerns as growth continues. Ada director of planning John Said explained that guidance comes through multiple regulatory frameworks.

"What rules do you have to follow, such as zoning, building requirements..." Said stated, noting these help ensure safe structures and proper development.

DDA Director Kevin Austin is developing a comprehensive ordinance to improve pedestrian safety at crosswalks, working with recommendations from a Grand Valley Metro Council working group that includes multiple regional municipalities, the road commission and traffic engineers.

"We're trying to be creative where we can benefit pedestrian traffic here and improve safety between both the vehicle, the drivers, make it less chaotic," Austin said.

Austin's draft ordinance could require vehicles to stop at enhanced crosswalks when pedestrians are present — a change that has been "a major complaint and priority from the residents" for four to five years, according to Austin.

The proposed improvements could include pedestrian islands, early warning signs for drivers, in-road signage, and "choke downs" where curbs narrow to alert drivers to pedestrian areas.

Austin plans to present the draft ordinance to the township board at their next meeting. If approved, it would proceed to a public hearing before potentially becoming local law within 30 days.

Pilot Program and Data Collection

The township has approval for a complete streets pilot program at the Thornapple River and Fase Street crossing, which will be implemented when Covered Bridge Park construction is complete and the crossing becomes fully accessible again.

Austin said the township is also installing pedestrian counters at two to three major crossings to collect data on usage patterns — information that helps justify infrastructure investments to the road commission and township board.

Managing Growth Pressures

The township's growth also includes new single-family homes, row houses, duplexes, and a planned multi-unit condominium building.

Township officials have focused growth in the southern portion of the community, where utilities including water and sewer systems are available, while the northern areas rely on well water and septic systems.

"We have been very intentional about where we can do projects where the more intense development can take place," Said stated, noting this creates a walkable downtown core where residents can access restaurants, shops and services on foot.

The township's continued development includes the ongoing construction of a pedestrian bridge and elevated walkway over the river, along with Covered Bridge Park, both expected to open during summer 2026.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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