EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy's summer peak pricing has some families rethinking their daily routines as electricity costs more than double during weekday afternoons and evenings.

Under the utility's Summer Rate, high-demand pricing of $0.245 per kilowatt-hour occurs from June 1 through September 30 on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. During off-peak times, customers pay $0.104 per kilowatt-hour.

Local families change daily schedules to save money

For Ada Township neighbor Kristen Covelle, who has lived in her home for 19 years, managing energy costs means changing her family's schedule.

"I make sure that we get out of here," Covelle said about their routine during peak hours. "However, we're Michiganders, we wilt in the heat. When it gets to be over 100, it's like, do I have to pay money here just so that we can, you know, be comfortable inside the house?"

The rate change creates challenges when her husband works from home during peak hours, requiring both air conditioning and electricity for work equipment.

"I mean, it's, you've got to keep the place cool enough to be able to live in," Covelle said.

The family has adjusted their energy usage patterns to avoid peak rates.

"We do not run the dishwasher or do the laundry during the middle of the day," Covelle said, noting they run appliances at bedtime despite the noise to avoid higher costs.

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As summer electricity rates return, families look for ways to cut costs

Energy experts recommend comprehensive home improvements

Local energy auditor Michael McKay with WMGB Home Improvement says homeowners should take comprehensive approaches rather than focusing on single solutions.

"Having a game plan, having a laid out solution that not only addresses one area, it addresses everything in the home," McKay said.

McKay says the biggest impact homeowners can make is sealing and insulating the attic properly.

For air conditioning efficiency, he suggests homeowners may be overcooling their homes and recommends setting thermostats to 78 degrees rather than 70-72 degrees, since removing humidity makes higher temperatures more comfortable.

Savings with proper upgrades

When asked about potential savings, McKay said homeowners can expect significant reductions with proper energy retrofits.

"25 to 30% is typically a chip shot in savings," McKay said.

For Covelle, those savings make the effort worthwhile.

"It allows us to be able to afford more trips, say in the summer, as opposed to staying home," she said.

Energy experts say understanding how energy is used within the home is important when forming a cost-reduction plan during Michigan's summer months, when cooling costs spike during peak pricing periods.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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