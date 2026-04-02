EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids has approved changes to its traffic calming policy. Some neighbors have been waiting three years for safety improvements on their street.

Robyn Peot, a neighbor on Elmwood Drive, has been advocating for traffic calming measures since 2023 when she and her neighbors petitioned the city. At the time, the required speed studies took two years to complete.

"It was really our kids were getting to the age where we were letting them run outside and play without us right?" Peot said, explaining what prompted her initial concerns about street safety.

She described ongoing safety issues including speeding and distracted driving that worried neighbors. According to Peot, conversations with a longtime neighbor revealed the speeding issue has been a problem for 30 years.

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After years of concern, EGR neighbor weighs in on traffic policy change

Three Speed Studies Required

Doug La Fave, director of public works, said the city conducted several speed studies over the time period. He says the first study was completed in 2023, showing speeds exceeded the posted 25 mph limit, which qualified the street for traffic calming measures. The most recent study completed last spring said La Fave.

The process was delayed by several factors including weather constraints, street construction, and gas main replacement, according to La Fave

After the studies confirmed the street qualified for traffic calming, Peot said she was told the situation was complex due to the number of driveways on the street.

New Policy Streamlines Process

Under the new policy approved Monday night, La Fave said the process for speed cushions could be completed within a couple of months rather than years.

The revised policy creates two pathways for speed cushion installation. If a street meets the speed criteria, residents need signatures from more than 50% of affected households. If not, they can still get speed cushions with support from 80% or more of households.

The policy change applies specifically to speed cushions, which cost between $3,000 to $5,000 a set.

Neighbor Concerns

While Peot welcomes a faster timeline, she expressed concerns about the new policy giving sole decision-making authority to the director of public works rather than requiring city commission approval.

"I definitely think there needs to be tweaking," Peot said. "A hurried process doesn't necessarily mean that it's being done correctly and it still just comes down to the one person that gets to make that decision."

Her main concern is ensuring the policy has clear, measurable and enforceable guidelines.

Installation Moving Forward

For Elmwood Drive, the city says they could move forward with the installation process in the coming months. However, Peot said questions remain about the scope, as she believes more than the currently planned two speed cushions should be installed.

"We have over 2000 feet of uncontrolled approach," Peot said.

La Fave said the city plans to meet with neighbors and a traffic engineering consultant after spring break to address remaining questions regarding future installation.

Peot hopes her and her neighbors experience will help other neighbors dealing with similar traffic concerns. "I hope that now they know that there's a policy out there, and they can get that petition signed, and they can have speed cushions and feel safer on their street," she said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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