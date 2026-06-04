ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One of Ada Township's biggest summer traditions returns next week as Beers at the Bridge Summer Concert Series celebrates its 11th year at Legacy Park.

The series will kickoff June 12 from 6 to 9 p.m., with River Street completely shutting down to accommodate the celebration.

The event has grown significantly since its inception.

"The attendance has grown to nearly 3,000 people," said Kevin Austin, Ada Township Downtown Development Authority director.

Austin attributes the event's continued success to its community appeal.

"Everybody wants this type of experience, they want this summer activity, they want this bonding with the community," he said.

Music and Food

This year's first concert of the season will feature live music from Melophobix. The event will include more food vendors than ever before, with local favorites including Ada Fresh Market, Ada Garage Bar & Grill, Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery, O'Briens, The Lark Wine Bar, Love's Ice Cream, Mudpenny, Myrth, and Papa K's Pizza.

Beer, cider, wine, and other beverages will be available for purchase from Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery, The Lark Wine Bar, and Railtown Brewing Company. Drink tickets cost $5 and go on sale at 5:30 p.m. Non-alcoholic and kid-friendly drink options will also be available from vendors.

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Ada's biggest summer kickoff returns: thousands expected for Beers at the Bridge

Family Activities

The event will include free activities for children and family-friendly entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the riverfront celebration.

Visitors can also see recent improvements to downtown Ada, including the Veterans Memorial and progress on the Pedestrian Bridge and Covered Bridge Park South.

Austin said the atmosphere is what makes the event special.

"The sun's setting, it's a beautiful, beautiful time. It's warm, but everybody is there, gathering right in the middle of the street in our event space," he said.

Austin recommends arriving early to secure parking, as Ada is expecting a large crowd.

"It is just that opportunity to appreciate summer in Michigan," Austin said.

For more information, visit adamichigan.org or follow Ada Township Downtown Development Authority on Facebook and AdaVillage on Instagram.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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