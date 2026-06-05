EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids Farmers Market kicked off its summer season Thursday morning, bringing fresh produce, handmade goods and community connections by the city's Community Center parking lot.

Vendors set up as neighbors stopped by to browse flowers, baked goods and locally grown fruits and vegetables.

"It's really exciting. I love seeing everybody coming in, all the new faces, the returning faces that have been with us for a few years," said Sara Coffey, with East Grand Rapids parks and recreation.

The location puts the market within walking distance of the Kent District Library's East Grand Rapids branch, Gaslight Village, John Collins Park and the Reeds Lake Trail.

For many neighbors, the weekly market has become part of their summer routine, serving as a place for neighbors to connect and discover local products.

The city is still accepting vendor applications for the remainder of the season. Vendors can choose between a $100 seasonal fee or $15 per week for market space.

The East Grand Rapids Farmers Market runs every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 27. For more information, visit https://www.eastgrmi.gov/592/Farmers-Market

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A morning by the water: East Grand Rapids farmers market kicks off summer season

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