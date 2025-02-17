East Grand Rapids considers revisions on planned update

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Planned Unit Development (PUD) dusted off last November after 12 years may see more changes as East Grand Rapids' Gaslight Village prepares for updates.

The City of East Grand Rapids will hold a public hearing about revisions to the plan on Monday night during their regular meeting at 6 p.m.

DETAILS ON THE PLAN; APPROVED IN 2004, SHELVED IN 2008

FOX 17 found the city's agenda for the meeting, which also includes consideration of the Gaslight Village parking analysis which could cost up to $35,700.

Check out the full meeting agenda here:

East Grand Rapids - 02 17 2025 Agenda Complete3 by WXMI on Scribd

