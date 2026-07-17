West Michigan neighbors navigate wildfire smoke from Canada as leaders respond

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wildfire smoke from Canada has created unhealthy and hazardous air quality conditions across West Michigan, prompting many neighbors to cancel outdoor activities and stay indoors. Heavy smoke has been visible over Reeds Lake and other areas.

East Grand Rapids neighbor John Chronowski said he canceled his morning pickleball plans due to the poor air quality.

"I was supposed to play pickleball this morning. We canceled that," Chronowski said.

Chronowski said he's staying indoors because he doesn't want to risk breathing in the harmful smoke, and he's also worried about family members who have lung problems.

"I'm older, and I just don't want to breathe that stuff into my body. I have a sister-in-law that has a lung problem. I'm concerned about her, and she's going to be a prisoner now until this clears up," Chronowski said.

Political Response

Four federal lawmakers from Michigan have sent a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, urging Canada to take stronger action to reduce wildfire risk after another summer of smoke affecting Michigan.

To see that letter, click here.

Congressman Bill Huizenga, a Republican, echoed that message in a statement, saying Canada's inability to prevent and contain the fires "must be addressed" and urging Canadian officials to work with the U.S. on solutions.

State Representative Phil Skaggs, a Democrat, said any lasting solution will require cooperation rather than blame.

"Look, I'm not an expert on forest management in Canada, but I think we ought to be serious about the amount of acres that we're talking about," Skaggs said.

"That's a wonderful political propaganda tool to try to blame somebody else. But I think what we really need to do is take serious action. Can we work with our Canadian neighbors on a federal and state level to try to figure out ways that we can help," he added.

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra called the wildfire smoke "a shared challenge" that "demands a shared response," adding the U.S. will continue coordinating closely with Canada as both countries work to address the fires.

For the Ambassador's statement, click here.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

West Michigan neighbors navigate wildfire smoke from Canada as leaders respond

Some Continue Normal Activities

Not all neighbors are changing their plans due to the smoke. Local fisherman Tone Tone was still fishing at Reeds Lake despite the conditions.

"We knew wasn't nobody gonna be out here for real, so you know the best spots open, and little smoke ain't gonna hurt nothing," he said.

Neighbors are encouraged to continue following air quality alerts and health and safety guidelines as smoke conditions change.

For more information from the state about your health and wildfire smoke, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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