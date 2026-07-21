East Grand Rapids considers multimillion-dollar parking deck amid neighbor concerns

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City leaders in East Grand Rapids are weighing whether to partner with the school district on a multimillion-dollar parking deck project, as high school renovations are expected to reduce available parking spots.

The Proposed Project

The proposed parking deck would be built on a lot on Bagley Street next to East Grand Rapids High School. The project would be split equally between the city and the school district, with the city's share estimated between $7 and $8 million.

The school district has publicly stated it has $7 million available for parking, according to City Manager Shea Charles. At $60,000 per parking space, the total project cost and number of spaces have not been confirmed.

Why the Deck is Needed

The driving factor behind the proposal is the ongoing high school renovation.

During construction, parking spaces are temporarily eliminated, and when complete, the campus will have a permanent net loss of 71 spaces.

Neighbor Concerns

Some longtime neighbors are raising concerns about the project's cost and potential impact on the community.

Brooke Deems, who has lived in East Grand Rapids for 13 years, worries about increased traffic and safety issues.

"We moved here because it's walkable. We moved here because it's a great place to raise a family and ride our bikes places, walk places," Deems said.

She expressed concerns about safety around the proposed deck location.

"It's hard, you know, at these intersections, at these corners, to get anywhere. So, to create more traffic and also safety, like I can't imagine high schoolers zooming in and out of that garage; I just think it's bound for disaster," she said.

John Chronowski, who has lived in East Grand Rapids for 43 years and lives across from the proposed site on Bagley Avenue, also opposes the project. He says the street is already chaotic during school hours.

"We think this is not the place in EGR for a proposed parking structure. And like I said, Bagley Avenue is very busy right now, very chaotic at times," Chronowski said.

Chronowski called the project "a very poor use of taxpayer money" and criticized city leaders for not exploring alternatives.



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East Grand Rapids considers multimillion-dollar parking deck amid neighbor concerns

Financing Options

City leaders are considering different options.

The financing options include voter-approved bonds that would add a new millage estimated at 0.4288 mills with approximately $575,000 in annual debt service, or non-voter-approved bonds that would use existing general fund revenues without requiring a public vote.

Both financing options are based on an $8 million bond over 20 years with an estimated 3.91% interest rate, totaling approximately $11.5 million in repayment.

City Manager Shea Charles also outlined additional options: pay for the project from existing resources, though he noted this would be difficult given the $7 to $8 million price tag; delay a decision until additional information is available; or not move forward with the project at all.

Legal Framework and Timeline

Under Michigan law, the school district does not need city approval to build a parking deck and only needs to notify the city and submit plans for state review. Whether the school would build independently if the city doesn't participate is unclear.

The City Commission has until August 3rd to make a decision on whether to put the question on the November ballot.

Chronowski criticized the lack of transparency in the decision-making process.

"They haven't been very transparent with the residents of this community in terms of why they dismissed the other options," he said.

Community Engagement

Deems questioned the fiscal responsibility of the project.

"I think the school needs to either figure out a solution with the millage that was already passed. I don't feel like the city should get involved in this aspect of the extra parking spaces," Deems said.

A member from the school's board of education says they have held two community forums to discuss parking solutions, with another one scheduled for Wednesday.

Next Steps

City commissioners will revisit the proposal on August 3rd.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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