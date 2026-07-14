Cars Struggling in Extreme Heat

At Cascade Hills Auto, mechanics say this heat wave is putting many cars to the test. Shop foreman Matthew Marsiglia said he recently pulled in a car for air conditioning repair where the interior temperature had reached 165 degrees.

"So when it's hot and that motor could be weak or the cooling system could have a small imperfection in it or even a big problem, it's gonna fail and then everything fails," Marsiglia said. "Just think about if we overheat, we usually faint, so cars they just stop."

Repairs Starting Earlier This Year

This summer, repair requests started arriving earlier than usual.

"I've done more AC work in the month of June and I would normally see it in August all the time," Marsiglia said. "We've been steadily the last two months just been jamming the AC checks and keeping people comfortable in their car."

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Auto shop sees surge in repairs during heat wave

Repair Costs Nearly Double for Newer Cars

For drivers whose AC isn't keeping up, getting it fixed could cost significantly more than it did just a few years ago. The cost of freon has jumped substantially this year, making repairs more expensive across the board according to Marsiglia.

For older cars up to 2016, the costs typically fall around $170 to $200. But for 2017 and newer vehicles, the price nearly doubles.

"2017 and newer, if it's a complete, you're looking at like $500, and that's just freon and our time to evacuate it, measure it, and put it back into the correct level," Marsiglia said. "That doesn't include if there's a part broken or if it leaked out."

When it comes to which vehicles have more AC problems, Marsiglia said domestic cars generally require more common repairs.

Prevention Tips for Drivers

To prevent breakdowns in extreme heat, Marsiglia recommends paying attention to dashboard gauges, avoiding stop-and-go traffic when possible, and pulling over to a safe, shaded spot if the vehicle starts overheating.

His biggest piece of advice: address small problems before they become major ones.

"If you think that you're having a small issue, it's better to check it sooner than later," Marsiglia said. "Could leave you from breaking down on the side of the road. The breakdown is going to cost you a lot more. Towing and then the fact that something failed and now you're stuck out in the middle of nowhere could be a short trip away, could be a long trip, and the blistering heat is not going to be good and safe for anyone."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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