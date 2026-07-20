As air quality issues linger, golfers tee off at Grand Rapids Chamber Open

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — About 200 business and community leaders gathered at the Thornapple Pointe golf club Thursday for the Grand Rapids Chamber Open, despite an ongoing air quality alert from Canadian wildfire smoke.

This comes after several days of smoky conditions in Michigan, limiting outdoor activities for many people.

The annual golf outing brings together community leaders for 18 holes of golf and networking opportunities. Golfers could choose between morning and afternoon flights, with a combined lunch reception allowing participants to make connections across both groups.

"The winds at our back, they're in our favor. It looks like the weather report is going to be okay enough to be out here today with the air quality to enjoy a great day of fun and fellowship," said Andy Johnston, senior vice president for the Grand Rapids Chamber.

The chamber open is one of the organization's signature events for bringing members together. The Grand Rapids Chamber supports and connects businesses across the region.

The sold-out event is among various community events the chamber offers throughout the year.

Michigan remains under an air quality alert, and officials encourage people to follow health and safety guidelines.

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Despite air quality alert, golfers tee off at Grand Rapids Chamber Open

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