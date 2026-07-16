ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ada Township has banned a pest control company from door-to-door solicitation for the rest of the year after multiple complaints about solicitation violations.

Company Permits Revoked After Violations

The township revoked EcoShield Pest Solution's solicitation permits following violations by two company representatives, according to Township Clerk Jo DeMarco.

One company sales person's permit was rejected after a neighbor reported he came to a home in a designated "No Solicitation" area, had no visible badge and was "quite pushy and rude, would not leave."

Another's permit was revoked after he also solicited a neighbor on the "Do Not Knock" list and continued soliciting even after the township issued a revocation letter to the company.

Township Rules and Requirements

Ada Township requires solicitors to obtain permits from the clerk and follow specific rules, including displaying identification at all times and avoiding homes on the township's "do-not-knock" list. Each solicitor receives a list of homes to avoid.

The township strengthened the solicitation ordinance last year. According to the Township Manager Julius Suchy, DeMarco has over communicated the requirements to companies, including providing copies to Eco-Shield management showing they understood the rules.

"It's up to the soliciting company management to ensure that all of their employees and representatives comply with our ordinance in its entirety," DeMarco said. "In addition, it was not only one violation from this company, but several regarding two of this company's solicitors."

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Ada Township bans pest control company after door-to-door solicitation complaints

Neighborhood Concerns

Frequent visits from different companies have created tension in some neighborhoods. Angela Worth, an Ada resident, said her neighborhood has created a texting chain to warn each other about solicitors.

"A lot of families have small children who are napping, and so the solicitors are actually interrupting those naps," Worth said. "And dogs go wild, waking up babies, and people are just really upset about it."

Worth said visits from different companies happen several times a week in her neighborhood, prompting neighbors to post "no solicitation" signs.

"You're on edge. You don't want to be disturbed," Worth said. "People work all day. They come home. The last thing they want to do is be interrupted during dinner time."

Not all neighbors share those concerns. Dennis Brown, another Ada homeowner who recently received a visit from the company, said he doesn't mind solicitors as long as he knows they're coming.

Appeal Process and Board Decision

EcoShield appealed the township's decision, arguing the ordinance requires each permitted worker to be evaluated individually and that one solicitor's actions shouldn't automatically affect others.

The township board denied the appeal. The board felt the company was ultimately responsible for employees it permits to solicit in Ada and ensuring they follow local rules.

DeMarco said the township has issued nine solicitation permits this year, with EcoShield being the only company to have permits revoked.

A spokesperson for EcoShield said the company takes all concerns seriously and is reviewing the situation internally.

Township officials said the company can apply for solicitation permits again in 2027. Any future application would be reviewed by the clerk.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube