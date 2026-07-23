ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A new pedestrian bridge in Ada Township opened this week after months of construction, marking the latest in a series of investments aimed at improving pedestrian safety as the community experiences rapid growth.

The bridge, which has been under construction since January, provides a wider and safer crossing option compared to the existing bridge's narrow pedestrian space. The project is part of broader efforts to make pedestrian access safer as foot traffic, vehicle traffic and recreational activities increase in downtown Ada.

"I'm never going to complain about more safety measures. I think it's great. This pedestrian bridge is wonderful," said Kate Laethem, an Ada mother of two who visits downtown frequently with her family.

Growing Safety Concerns

Laethem says she has witnessed the area's transformation firsthand.

"It's definitely more people, more bikes, more scooters, more cars than I've ever seen in downtown Ada before, and I think all of that confluence has definitely increased the risk of pedestrian versus car incidents," she said.

The new bridge joins recently installed in-road pedestrian signs at several busy crosswalks as part of the township's efforts to improve pedestrian access and safety.

Despite the improvements, Laethem believes more work is needed. She described a recent incident near the Ada Library where a group of 15 toddlers was crossing at a crosswalk with new stop signs when a car allegedly ran through the sign while the children were in the roadway.

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Ada pedestrian bridge opens as neighbors look ahead to what's next for pedestrian safety

Township leaders have previously identified pedestrian safety as a major priority.

"We're trying to be creative where we can to benefit pedestrian traffic here and improve safety between both the vehicles, the drivers and make it less chaotic for them and also make it safer for pedestrians," said Kevin Austin, Ada Township DDA Director, in April.

Kristyn Brady, another Ada Township neighbor, called the new safety measures "a great start" and suggested officials "should keep building on it and also be looking at all areas throughout Ada and Forest Hills to increase those measures."

For more information on other Ada projects, click here.

For more information about the Knapp Street project, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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