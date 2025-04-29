Dutch dancing celebrates 90 years at Tulip Time festival

(WXMI) — Tulip Time starts on Friday. This year, they will be celebrating the 90th year of Dutch dancing. This year's festival is expected to draw close to 900 dancers, the highest number of participants in 10 years.

"I treasure the fact that this tradition is long-standing and we have people who are five generations deep into their families that come back and dance every year," Dutch Dance program director Jenn Ryckbost said.

Dutch dancing has been part of Tulip Time since 1935, with the costumes remaining similar over the decades.

"We have three layers of skirts. Each skirt has about nine yards of fabric. I'm wearing an original costume that we were donated from the Netherlands, which is pretty cool. We usually have two layers of shirts. Each costume has a specific hat that they wear with it," Ryckbost said.

The dancers perform in traditional wooden shoes made from poplar wood, which can be carved to fit each dancer's foot. They begin practice in January.

"We like to celebrate every year, and this year we have added something for kids under our third-grade level. If there are families that are here during the day, they can come at 10 a.m. most mornings of the festival and come listen to a story and learn a cute little dance," Ryckbost said.

"I love igniting joy in not only my dancers, but also our community. It brings a lot of joy and excitement to the festival," Ryckbost said.

For those interested in learning Dutch dancing, lessons will be offered throughout the Tulip Time festival.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube