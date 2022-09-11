Driver injured after crash

CROCKERY TWP., Mich. — Deputies in Ottawa County are investigating what led up to a woman crashing a car in the yard of a private residence.
Deputies say the crash happened around 4:30 Sunday morning on Walker Avenue and 130th Avenue in Crockery Township.
The woman was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz on Wilson avenue when she did not follow a curve, according to deputies.
The car then went into the woods before ending up in the yard of a private residence.
Deputies say the car hit a tree before rolling over several times.
The driver was injured and taken to the hospital.
Her condition is unclear.