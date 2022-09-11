Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver injured after crash

Ottawa County Sheriff 09112021
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Ottawa County Sheriff 09112021
Posted at 7:26 AM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 07:26:49-04

CROCKERY TWP., Mich. — Deputies in Ottawa County are investigating what led up to a woman crashing a car in the yard of a private residence.

Deputies say the crash happened around 4:30 Sunday morning on Walker Avenue and 130th Avenue in Crockery Township.

The woman was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz on Wilson avenue when she did not follow a curve, according to deputies.

The car then went into the woods before ending up in the yard of a private residence.

Deputies say the car hit a tree before rolling over several times.

The driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

Her condition is unclear.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
52656_BookCampaign_22_Promo_480x360_1.jpg

Give a Book