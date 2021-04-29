Dozens of outdoor workouts scheduled as GR Fitness Fest kicks off April 30

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's a chance to get outside and get active--GR Fitness Fest kicks off Friday, April 30 and runs through May 9.

Organizers says 80 workouts will be offered during the ten-day inaugural festival around the city.

The festival aims to provide a boost to businesses in the fitness industry that have been impacted by pandemic restrictions and closures.

"We actually have over 50 gyms and fitness centers involved so there's a big variety. It's everything from yoga to HIIT, to cycling classes. The GR Parks is actually doing kayaking demonstrations in the river," explained Rich App, Retail, Retention & Attraction Specialist for the Grand Rapids Chamber. "This is a great opportunity for us to actually show people the different gyms that are out there, give the gyms and salons a different way of thinking of how they can maybe utilize our parks and some of our outdoor spaces this summer, and get people introduced to classes they normally wouldn't at a really great price."

Participants can purchase a $20 workout pass to enjoy as many workouts as they want.

To learn more, visit grfitnessfest.com.

