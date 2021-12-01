Downtown Holland celebrates Parade of Lights

HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland was the spot to be Tuesday night as they kicked off their annual Parade of Lights.

Kara de Alvare, Downtown Holland marketing coordinator, shared with FOX 17 that there were over 75 entries for the event this year. Just like every year, the Parade of Lights had the most stunning floats, trucks, marching bands, and walkers...all decorated with vibrant sparkling lights.

Santa Claus himself made his journey down Eighth Street in Holland, concluding the parade at Eighth Street Market Place. That is the home of the Holiday Kerstmarkt, where the Holland Friends of Art hosted local artisans.

The 2021 Parade of Lights is proudly sponsored by Gentex Corporation.

RELATED: Downtown Holland reveals lineup for 2021 Parade of Lights

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube