Downtown Holland reveals lineup for 2021 Parade of Lights

HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland has released the lineup for this year’s Parade of Lights.
The parade is scheduled to begin on the corner of Columbia Avenue and Eighth Street at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and will consist of more than 70 floats, marching bands, trucks and more, according to Downtown Holland, who say Santa Claus will make an appearance at the end of the parade.
The following make up this year’s parade lineup, which Downtown Holland says is subjected to change:
- Holland Police Department
- Volunteers In Police Service (VIPS)
- Parade of Lights Banner
- AMR
- City of Holland
- Holland High School Marching Band
- Holland Township Recreation Dance Program
- Corpus Christi Catholic School
- Kids Hope USA
- ReMax Lakeshore
- Resthaven
- Lakeshore Toys for Tots
- Sperry's Moviehouse
- Crown Motors
- Retired Fire Truck - Unema
- West Michigan Community Bank
- Family Church
- Shine of Holland
- Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity
- Priscilla's Boutique
- Greenridge Realty
- Out On The Lakeshore
- Midwest Communications WHTC/WYVN
- Low Carb Grill
- Washington School Neighbors
- Blain's Farm and Fleet
- Xtreme Auto
- UBeHome Real Estate
- EV Construction
- Quality Car Wash
- The Salvation Army
- Christian Motorcyclist Association
- Ottawa Animal Hospital
- MediLodge of Holland
- Scrapyard Climbing Collective
- Parra and Sons Construction
- Lakewood Construction
- Bare Ground Stump Grounding
- Huizenga Gamache & Associates
- Macatawa Area Express
- Zeke Alejos State Farm
- Pro-Low Moving
- RidgePoint Church
- Holland Cakery 'n' Sweets
- Tulip Time
- Sharp – Roofing, Real Estate & Renovations
- BVW Property Management
- WRAAD LLC
- Renew Therapeutic Riding Center
- HIIA Water, LLC
- Total Control Health Plans
- West Michigan Works
- Papa Romanos
- Overisel Lumber Co.
- First Presbyterian Church
- West Ottawa Football
- Joy99
- Holland Board of Public Works
- Romeyn's Tow Truck
- SonSeeker Pool Masonry
- Reliable Road Service/Tim's Towing
- Coastal Container
- HES Equipment
- West Ottawa High School Marching Band
- Gentex Corporation
- Santa Claus
- Holland Fire Department
We’re told this year’s parade is sponsored by Gentex Corporation.
“Gentex is proud to sponsor the 2021 Parade of Lights to welcome in the holidays,” says Senior Director of Human Resources Seth Bushouse. “We are pleased the parade is coming back this year and can’t wait to see all the lighted floats roll down 8th Street again.”
Downtown Holland says the parade will travel west on Eighth Street and end at Eighth Street Market Place.
Attendees are encouraged to plan ahead due to expected traffic delays. We’re told free parking will be made available at the Holland Civic Center Place, at the parking decks on Seventh Street and Ninth Street, and the surface lots off Seventh Street and Ninth Street.
