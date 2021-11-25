Downtown Holland reveals lineup for 2021 Parade of Lights

HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland has released the lineup for this year’s Parade of Lights.

The parade is scheduled to begin on the corner of Columbia Avenue and Eighth Street at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and will consist of more than 70 floats, marching bands, trucks and more, according to Downtown Holland, who say Santa Claus will make an appearance at the end of the parade.

The following make up this year’s parade lineup, which Downtown Holland says is subjected to change:

Holland Police Department

Volunteers In Police Service (VIPS)

Parade of Lights Banner

AMR

City of Holland

Holland High School Marching Band

Holland Township Recreation Dance Program

Corpus Christi Catholic School

Kids Hope USA

ReMax Lakeshore

Resthaven

Lakeshore Toys for Tots

Sperry's Moviehouse

Crown Motors

Retired Fire Truck - Unema

West Michigan Community Bank

Family Church

Shine of Holland

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity

Priscilla's Boutique

Greenridge Realty

Out On The Lakeshore

Midwest Communications WHTC/WYVN

Low Carb Grill

Washington School Neighbors

Blain's Farm and Fleet

Xtreme Auto

UBeHome Real Estate

EV Construction

Quality Car Wash

The Salvation Army

Christian Motorcyclist Association

Ottawa Animal Hospital

MediLodge of Holland

Scrapyard Climbing Collective

Parra and Sons Construction

Lakewood Construction

Bare Ground Stump Grounding

Huizenga Gamache & Associates

Macatawa Area Express

Zeke Alejos State Farm

Pro-Low Moving

RidgePoint Church

Holland Cakery 'n' Sweets

Tulip Time

Sharp – Roofing, Real Estate & Renovations

BVW Property Management

WRAAD LLC

Renew Therapeutic Riding Center

HIIA Water, LLC

Total Control Health Plans

West Michigan Works

Papa Romanos

Overisel Lumber Co.

First Presbyterian Church

West Ottawa Football

Joy99

Holland Board of Public Works

Romeyn's Tow Truck

SonSeeker Pool Masonry

Reliable Road Service/Tim's Towing

Coastal Container

HES Equipment

West Ottawa High School Marching Band

Gentex Corporation

Santa Claus

Holland Fire Department



We’re told this year’s parade is sponsored by Gentex Corporation.

“Gentex is proud to sponsor the 2021 Parade of Lights to welcome in the holidays,” says Senior Director of Human Resources Seth Bushouse. “We are pleased the parade is coming back this year and can’t wait to see all the lighted floats roll down 8th Street again.”

Downtown Holland says the parade will travel west on Eighth Street and end at Eighth Street Market Place.

Attendees are encouraged to plan ahead due to expected traffic delays. We’re told free parking will be made available at the Holland Civic Center Place, at the parking decks on Seventh Street and Ninth Street, and the surface lots off Seventh Street and Ninth Street.

